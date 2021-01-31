Anwar Ibrahim (Cairo)

Frenchman Robert Pearce, one of Arsenal’s stars, at the beginning of the “third millennium”, referred to the great difficulties faced by the Ivorian striker, Nicolas Pepe, since his arrival at the “Gunners” in 2019 from Lille, France, for 81 million euros.

He told the Sun newspaper: “Pepe’s 25-year-old style of play is not suitable for the English Premier League, which is characterized by strength and excitement.”

Pierce, who played 284 games for Arsenal, scored 84 goals from 2000 to 2006, added: The large amount of Pepe’s transfer deal put a lot of pressure on him, given that the English club and its fans were placing great hopes on him, a strong striker and able to make the difference, as he did with night.

Pearce, who won the 1998 World Cup with the “roosters”, said: Pepe’s playing style does not match the competitiveness, strength and commitment of the “Premier League”, because he was not familiar with that in the French League, and for this he found great difficulty in adapting to another method of training and playing in a difficult league.

Pierce expressed his belief that Pepe, who was born in France to parents of Ivorian origin, is not at the level of English football, and that if he played some matches at a good level, this does not mean that he is completely in harmony with the team, because he is required to maintain his level regularly and continuously, and if The Spanish coach, Mikel Arteta, has praised him in some matches. This does not mean that he could not be more creative than he was.