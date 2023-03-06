Electric scares

It certainly didn’t take Leonardo Pieraccioni to remind Italians that one of the biggest obstacles to the spread of electric cars in our country remains the cultural one. The change of life habits. Yet, about a year and a half ago, the well-known Tuscan comedian wanted to express his thoughts on the problems of using electric models. And he did it through the tool that allowed him to turn his passion into a job: irony and laughter.

Pieraccioni’s anecdote

“I’ve had the opportunity to test an electric car and it’s fantastic in every way, except one: the battery life – said Pieraccioni in a video released on his official Facebook page in October 2021 – Suppose you come home one evening, your cousin calls you saying ‘your aunt from Montecatini is sick, run’. And you have to answer ‘I’m sorry but I can’t come, I have 23% battery, I’ll come tomorrow with 100%’. ‘But she’s sick now’, replies my cousin, ‘but how can I come if I have 23%? I will come to the funeral with 100%’, I have to reply. This may be the only rip-off of the electric car”. An anecdote that is also funny if you like, which dates back to about a year and a half ago however, it is still relevant todaygiven that it perfectly depicts the mentality of Italians in the face of change.