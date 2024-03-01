It happened again, the heart of Piera Maggio he finds no peace. It was the mother of little Denise Pipitone herself who told what happened on her profile: “They completed the job”. A gesture that seems to be done almost out of spite, to cause pain to a family that has already been suffering for 20 long years.

The small one Denise Pipitone she disappeared on 1 September 2004 from Mazara Del Vallo. To date, many stories have spread. However, the truth has never been reached. Lies, misdirections, complaints, false sightings, photos of girls who could look like her. One disappointment after another, but Piera Maggio is not herself never gave up. Several times, the one that Italians now call “courage mother”, has declared that she will never stop until someone brings her proof that her little girl is no longer there. Because Denise could be a 24 year old girl who doesn't know her real story.

❤️‍🩹 They completed the work. How sad. #Shame!

The mural dedicated to Denise Pipitone and created by the artist Fabio Ingrassia for his 23rd birthday it was again vandalized. It had already happened last January 18th, someone had ruined the drawing of Piera Maggio's daughter, deleting only the word “Truth” and now, last night, the work was completed. Who did it? The same people as the first time? The woman is heartbroken, she shared a photo with her little girl's face on the ground, detached from the wall. She expressed her disappointment in her and asked for them to be viewed cameras in the square. After his first report, no action was taken:

Let's face it, it gets tired even asking.

The wall has been completely cleaned: Piera Maggio's reaction

In the comments of that same post, Piera Maggio shared another sad photo, taken by Pietro Pulizzi. The wall was completely cleaned of murals and it's returned white. The words of Denise's mother are heartbreaking: