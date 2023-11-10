The parliamentary commission of inquiry for the cases of Emanuela Orlandi and Mirella Gregori has been approved: Piera Maggio’s post

Piera Maggio, after the latest news received, he published a post on his social profile to show his closeness to the families of Emanuela Orlandi and Mirella Gregori. The parliamentary commission of inquiry for the two cases was approved and as the mother of a missing child, she could not help but express her happiness and solidarity.

Finally, thanks to the parliamentary commission of inquiry, the families of Emanuela Orlandi and Mirella Gregori could receive all those answers that for too many years they were silenced. They might finally get it truth and justice, after years of pain and suffering. Piera Maggio then wanted to dedicate a thought to Pietro Orlandi, sending him a big hug, in a moment of new light at the end of an always dark tunnel. Over the years, the two have supported each other several times. If there is one person who can understand and share the feelings, anger and fear of these families, it is Piera Maggio.

The mother of little Denise Pipitone, who disappeared in Mazara del Vallo on 1 September 2004, never stopped fight and look for his little girl. You have stated several times that as long as you have the strength and until someone brings you proof to the contrary, you he will look for his daughter alive. Because Denise today could be a 23 year old girl who lives in who knows what part of the world and who doesn’t know her true story.

The words of Piera Maggio

🔵 The parliamentary commission of inquiry for the case of Emanuela Orlandi and Mirella Gregori has finally been approved. We are happy for their families. What we hope for them is that they have all the answers to their questions that have been kept silent for too many years. We want Truth and Justice for Emanuela and Mirella. A hug to their families. A special hug to Pietro Orlandi who we certainly hope can rejoice a little at this moment for this new light at the end of the tunnel. May his fight not be in vain 🌹

Piera Maggio herself has been calling for one for years parliamentary commission of inquiry for your daughter’s case. Also supported by Milo Infante and his television broadcast 2pm: