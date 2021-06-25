Piera Maggio in Mattino 5: “Unfortunately there will never be anyone who will pay the consequences of this”

Piera Maggio was a guest in the living room of Federica Panicucci, during an episode of Morning 5. The mother of little Denise Pipitone, the child who disappeared in Mazara del Vallo on 1 September 2004, was unable to keep her emotions live on tv.

After seeing a video of her daughter, Piera Maggio was visibly moved. To hear that little voice again, to review those images, all that remains of her beloved child.

It is not easy to live like this. Sometimes that strong and thoughtful woman is always expected of me, unfortunately this is not always the case. Unfortunately I always imagine my daughter that 4 year old girl, I have a hard time imagining her big, a 21 year old girl. But it is reality and I must also accept this.

The presenter then played one moving letter written a few years ago from brother Kevin, on the occasion of the eighteenth birthday of little Denise Pipitone.

Piera Maggio is the one who is always mentioned, but Kevin also suffered after someone took away his little sister, his friend from games. Then, there is Piero Pulizzi, who does not like to appear on TV, but is always present. Denise’s natural dad. A daughter snatched away from her love and arms and another daughter investigated.

Thanks from Piera Maggio

At the end of the interview Piera Maggio wanted to thank the TV broadcasts for what they have done and the whole of Italy for the support and affection that every day shows towards him and little Denise. He called it a strength, which allows her to move forward and continue to fight for the truth.

A mother who does not have never lost hope, despite too many disappointments.

17 years is a long time and unfortunately very long. And unfortunately in these 17 years, as you have heard, there have been many mistakes. We need to think, maybe Denise could be at home the day after her disappearance. Who knows if we’ve wasted precious time. Unfortunately, there will never be anyone who will pay the consequences of this. There are elements that are so obvious. Some have worked and spent day and night in this affair and have done it professionally, others less so. I want to specify that those who have done the right must not feel guilty. No one should feel touched if they are not guilty and have done nothing wrong. You have to feel like those who have something to hide and have made sure that Denise is not found.

