An act of vandalism? Piera Maggio and Fabio Ingrassia express their disappointment after seeing the mural dedicated to little Denise

A gesture that is causing a lot of discussion and which, once again, has disappointed a mother who already has so much pain in her life. The news was broadcast live on TV by the program 2pmhosted by Milo Infante and shared by the artist Fabio Ingrassia and by Piera Maggiothe mother of little Denise Pipitone.

For the 23rd birthday of Denise Pipitone, the artist Fabio Ingrassia he made a beautiful murals in Mazara Del Vallo, under the arches of the Episcopal Seminary in Piazza della Repubblica. A beautiful image of the little girl who passed away on September 1, 2004, with a birthday cake and candles with the word “Truth” written on them.

The disappointments of Piera Maggio and the artist Fabio Ingrassia

However, yesterday the two people involved, the same artist who created the work and Denise Pipitone's mother, shared some sad news. Someone ruined the mural, deleting only the words “Truth”. For what reason? Here are the words of Fabio Ingrassia:

Today I had yet another testimony that as human beings we are failing miserably!

And it vent by Piera Maggio:

If it was a deliberate gesture, we are shocked by such cowardice and insensitivity. We don't know if the drawing created by the artist Fabio Ingrassia in honor of Denise's 23rd birthday and then posted under the arches of the Episcopal Seminary in Piazza della Repubblica in #MazaradelVallo tore itself due to bad weather or an ignoble and cowardly hand wanted to eliminate the word “TRUTH” by vandalizing the portrait that was created with so much affection. We would really like to find out through the video surveillance cameras that are in that square. The very saddened artist himself made the vile gesture known through his Facebook profile. An infinite sadness, we remain speechless. 💔 We hope for clarity.

Piera Maggio has been looking for her missing child for 20 long years and it's been 20 years since faces one disappointment after another. Despite everything, the one who is now known by all as mother courage, does not give up. She herself has repeatedly confided that will not stop until someone brings her proof that her Denise Pipitone is no longer there. Because she could be a 23 year old girl who he doesn't know his true story.