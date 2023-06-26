The journalist is under investigation for aiding and abetting in the case of Denise Pipitone and was heard in the courtroom: she denied all accusations

The journalist of a well-known TV program, who ended up under investigation in the case of the little girl, was heard in the courtroom Denise Pipitone. The news was communicated by the mother of the missing child in Mazara del Vallo.

Peter May published a post on her social profile to update the many people who follow and support her every day, on the hearing held in Court of Marsala.

She is accused of personal abettingsince he would have warned Ghaleb, boyfriend of Jessica Pulizzi in 2004, of the presence of bugging your carinviting him to leave. The journalist testified in the courtroom and denied any wrongdoing.

I never told Ghaleb that he was bugged in his car.

It was the Prosecutor of Marsala who summoned her after the investigations into Denise Pipitone had been reopened. She is accused of abetting Jessica Pulizzi’s ex-boyfriend on June 17, 2021. James FrazzittaPiera Maggio’s lawyer, spoke of an interception of Ghaleb while talking to a woman and refers precisely to the journalist:

He made it clear to me in every way that I had the car under control.

Words spoken by the suspect shortly after he would met the reporter. The lawyer also requested the transcript of the interception of Ghaleb’s car, in which the sentence was quoted ‘The reporter talks about bedbugs’. Journalist in a generic way, but since the man had just met the suspect, Frazzitta asked that her voice be compared with what you hear in the interceptions. The news was reported by Piera Maggio on her Facebook profile and spread by some local newspapers.

Credit photo: Piera Maggio – Facebook

Ghaleb was the only convict in the case of little Denise Pipitone

Ghaleb is one of the best known names in the case of little Denise Pipitone, along with those of Jessica Pulizzi and Anna Corona. He was the boyfriend of Piero Pulizzi’s daughter and was the only one to be convicted of false statements. She had lied about her whereabouts at the time of the kidnapping of Piera Maggio’s daughter. Two years in prison, but then on appeal is prescription taken.