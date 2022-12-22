Piera Maggio, the mother of little Denise Pipitone, does not give up and asks for a Commission of Inquiry for her little girl

18 long years of disappointment and suffering, which would have made anyone resign, but not Peter May. This courageous mother, as she now calls her from all over Italy, continues to fight for the truth.

Several times, Piera Maggio has declared in front of the cameras of the most well-known television programs, that will keep looking the small one Denise Pipitone alive, until someone brings you proof to the contrary.

The case was again archived, after the reopening of the investigations and the lack of evidence on Anna Corona and Giuseppe Della Chiave. The spotlights have turned back on following some statements by the former prosecutor of the casein front of the cameras of the 14 Hours television program, hosted by Milo Infante.

Maria Angioni told of misdirections and inconsistencies during the investigation and today she is on trial, for false statements to the pm.

Piera Maggio’s post

A few hours ago, the mother of little Denise Pipitone did hear his voice again on social media, where it is followed and supported by many people.

Keep asking for one Commission of Inquiry for her little girl. Denise’s story cannot fall on deaf ears, someone has kidnapped a little girl, snatching her from the love of her parents. Someone who walks free in the streets today. And there is someone else who, on the other hand, knows and doesn’t speak.