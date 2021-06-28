The mother of little Denise Pipitone launches a further appeal: here are the words of Piera Maggio on Facebook

The story of the little girl Denise Pipitone is now under the attention of the whole of Italy and the mother Piera Maggio wanted to launch a further appeal to all those who are doing anything to help find the missing child.

What Piera Maggio asks of everyone is not to spread “stolen” photos from the profiles, only because they resemble his daughter and above all not to send them to people who they are not authorized to receive them, despite claiming the opposite. This does not mean that you should not report.

Unfortunately, when a story causes such a huge media uproar, there are always people ready to do it take advantage of it. Jackals posing as family friends or even investigators and asking people for information and in some cases, even money.

Denise Pipitone’s mother asks to follow only the official channels of the missing child, available on his Facebook profile. A few hours ago, he published another appeal on social media, asking people to send reports to those in charge.

Piera Maggio’s post on Facebook

The reports must be made to the authorities of the sighting place, police and carabinieri. To the authorities in charge who work there, to the lawyer avv. Frazzitta, to the family itself and Who saw it? NO TO OTHERS WHO ARE NOT AUTHORIZED TO RECEIVE REPORTS. Thank you. #DenisePipitone cerciamodenise.it

Taking photos from private profiles of people and comparing them to Denise Pipitone, as has already happened with more girls, is not only illegal, but it only creates confusion in investigations by investigators. As well as further pain to the family, which continues to hope but has found itself over the years repeatedly disappointed.

For this reason, Piera Maggio asks to report first to them or to the authorities and only afterwards certain checks, spread news on the web.

Even the transmission 2 pm, conducted by Milo Infante, had broadcast a report on this very topic. The intent was to warn people and ask them to pay attention in front of jackals who take advantage of such a delicate situation, only for the own interests, with certainly not “clean” purposes.