No one warned Piera Maggio of what was happening. The prosecutor took the DNA of a Bosnian girl: the result is negative

Peter May has published a new press release on its Facebook profile, after the story of the Bosnian girl whose DNA was taken. Little Denise Pipitone’s mother was unaware of everything and she discovered it through the broadcast Fourth Degree.

A blow to the heart for two parents who have been fighting for 19 long years to get to the truth. No one bothered to warn them of the report and DNA comparison with a called girl Denisa.

Piera Maggio’s press release

PRESS RELEASE “The press is toxic, the press pollutes and is dangerous” and then we find ourselves (with all due respect) a prosecutor who uses the press to respond and does not send us home even through a carabiniere, the forces of order, even before the press release, given that they made the communication, giving the news to everyone and not first of all to us parents, to communicate humanly in a confidential manner, “don’t worry madam, unfortunately the DNA result was negative. Not even that, all through the press which in this case “the press is good”.

The press shouldn’t be evaluated and defined at one’s convenience and in any case performs a service behind news and communications because they are also referred to by someone. We learned the news of the investigation of the Bosnian girl from Rome, from the beginning to the end of the outcome within 12 hours, only through the media.

We remain disappointed and embittered. We are a father and mother who have been looking for their daughter for 19 years and will never stop looking for her until proven otherwise. A little empathy wouldn’t hurt. Thank you

DNA taken from a Bosnian girl

The news was released during the last episode of Quarto Grado, which aired last Friday.

A reporter for the program interviewed a Bosnian girl named Denisa, who said she was stopped by the authorities. Someone had reported her presence, she looked like the little one who disappeared in Mazara Del Vallo.

The Prosecutor of Marsala has ordered the DNA comparison with that of Denise Pipitone, who gave negative outcome, without informing the parents of the missing child. A comment also came from the lawyer James Frazzitta: