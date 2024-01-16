Piera Maggio she is embittered, once again someone had fun playing with her pain and with the disappearance of Denise Pipitone. Two little girls made a video, perhaps funny to them, but which the mother of the little girl who disappeared from Mazara Del Vallo did not appreciate at all.

Piera Maggio published the video on her social profile, hiding the faces of the two girls. They shot the footage inside an ieducational institution, probably the same one they frequented. One of the two pretended to be Denise Pipitone, who had just been found. In the description on YouTube, they say that she has been kept for all these years segregated in the school closet. It is certainly clear that it is a joke, the prank of two teenagers… but for Denise's mother, nothing that concerns her little girl is a game.

When they probably realized that their gesture was already over media storm, they made the video private and no longer visible to everyone on YouTube. But Piera Maggio chose to share what happened with everyone, so that those responsible are punished for that stunt and understand how It is wrong to play with the pain of others.

Denise Pipitone has been missing for many years, there is a mother who cries every day and hopes to be able to hug her again. A mother who doesn't know who took her, whether she is still alive, a mother who has a immense void.

Piera Maggio's words on social media

NO, we don't find it to be a fun video at all, in fact it's quite in bad taste even with the addition of detail written inside the video on MMD. From what can be seen in the video, it seems to have been made by two girls even inside a school complex, let's assume their own school. All this creates bitterness in us. Is it possible that for a few likes they are willing to do anything and with such ease? You should be ashamed and reflect on what you have done. It's certainly not what school and your families taught you.