The beautiful news published by Piera Maggio, she became a grandmother for the first time: her son Kevin hugged his little girl

After 18 long years of darkness, a glimmer of light has arrived in the life of Piera Maggio. An expected glimmer, which brought the smile back to the mother of the child who disappeared in Mazara Del Vallo on 1 September 2004.

Piera Maggio is became a grandmother for the first time and it was she who announced it on her social profile.

OFFICIALLY GRANDPARENTS! Dayana was born 🎀 Immense joy!

Dayana has come to bring love into the life of her grandparents, she is the first Kevin’s daughter. Denise’s brother himself had announced the sweet expectation of his partner on live TV.

Piera Maggio was, a few days ago, a guest at Verissimo and her eldest son was supposed to be there too. But since Brigitte, this is the name of the partner, was close to giving birth, Kevin participated in live streaming. He read in front of the whole of Italy his words for his missing little sister and how he feels today, who is about to become a dad, without having her by his side.

Piera Maggio will always seek the truth

This family has been struggling for 18 long years, in search of the truth. A truth that no one has really wanted to look for over the years. Denise Pipitone today could be a girl over 20, who has no idea what it is its true story and that it is in who knows what part of the world. Piera Maggio is convinced that her child is alive and she will continue to look for her until she has the strength or until someone brings her proof that Denise is no longer there.

Credit: Very true

The woman has written a book, which has already been very successful, in which she recounted details of her own private life and of those days after September 1st 2004. Piera Maggio’s life is changed forever from that call from Piero Pulizzi, with which he told her that Denise had disappeared. From that moment this mom held on to hope, she fell and got up. She got manipulated, she had to go public with her private life, but now she knows that only she can find the truth and she continues to fight with your nails.