Piera Maggio launches an appeal after the arrest of Matteo Messina Denaro: “Ask him where Denise is, he might know”

After yesterday’s news, on the arrest of wanted boss Matteo Messina Denaro, Peter May she appealed to the Italian State. Many have wondered why those posts on social media and what he might want from the mafia, who has been on the run for 30 years, regarding the search for his little Denise Pipitone.

It was the same Piera Maggio a explain it among the comments, to all the people who supported it, but also to those who criticized it.

Denise Pipitone disappeared from Mazara del Vallo on 1 September 2004, 18 years ago. Immediately after the kidnapping, searches began throughout the area and the presence of the police has stopped any business of the mafia. And since we are talking about the “boss”, it is possible that Matteo Messina Denaro was aware of what had happened and the reason for all that movement. Consequently, he might know who took Denise and even where it was taken.

This is why now, the parents of the little girl are asking the Italian State to ask the boss a simple question: “Where is Denise Pipitone?”. A question that costs nothing and may lead nowhere. Or a question that might put an end to suffering by Piera Maggio and Piero Pulizzi.

Piera Maggio’s appeals

🟥 DENISE’S PARENTS, “ASK BOSS MATTEO MESSINA DENARO IF HE KNOWS WHERE DENISE IS” We ask the Italian state, the magistrates who will take charge of it. After all the investigations and the dutiful ritual questions to the boss Matteo Messina Denaro, someone kindly ask the boss if he has somehow had news about the kidnapping of our daughter Denise? Thank you.

It’s still:

🔵 We appeal to maybe sleeping feelings, to the true meaning of being a loving parent. State, magistrates, ask boss Matteo Messina Denaro if he knows where our Denise is. We are convinced that if you decide to provide the answer to our question, you will put an end to our ordeal.

Piera Maggio, through the comments, then wanted to explain the reasons for the appeals and specify that with her words she did not mean that the boss is guilty or involved. Simply, at the time there was a real blockade on the whole territory. Block for any type of business and Matteo Messina Denaro could have asked and found out the reasons of this obstacle.