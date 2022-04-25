The disappointment of Denise Pipitone’s mother, after all that is happening in the case of her little girl: these are the words of Piera Maggio

If before his hope was lit, seeing the great media hype, today Piera Maggio she feels disappointed, as if someone was making a scorched earth around her.

The mother of Denise Pipitone, the child who disappeared in Mazara del Vallo on 1 September 2004, published a post on her Facebook profile. These are the screenshots of some pages of the LaVerità newspaperwhich tells how whoever takes care of Denise’s case ends up under investigation.

The newspaper claims that in addition to Milo Infanteaccused of defamation by the Prosecutor of Caltanissetta, also the presenter Federica Sciarelli of the television program Who has seenwould have ended up among the investigated. A confirmation that, however, did not come from the face of Rai 3. It is rumored that in the corridors they talked about a civil suit worth 300,000 euros.

Milo Infante instead confirmed the allegations on his social profile. The conductor of 2 pm explained that he is being investigated for defamation, along with other guests on his TV show, for saying something that someone hasn’t been well. She said she saw the episodes again and did not hear any offensive sentences. In the sights of the investigators are the journalists who have expressed the own opinion on the disappearance of little Denise Pipitone. And that’s why Piera Maggio has the feeling that they are trying to do them scorched earth around.

The disappointment of Piera Maggio

Several months ago, too Giacomo Frazzitta, a family lawyer, had ended up in disciplinary proceedings, eventually closed. He had been intercepted by telephone during a consultation with a witness. His words had led to the reaction of the National Association of Magistrates. However, it turned out that the lawyer Frazzitta does not have violated any deontological norm and that his sentence could not be used in the courtroom, since it was one confidential conversation between legal and assisted.

In the comments of her post, Piera Maggio writes: