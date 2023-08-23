The accident took place on 4 July on state road 17, between Sulmona and Pratola Peligna

He did not make it Piera Marinillithe policewoman involved on July 4th in a front with a truck while it was between Sulmona and Pratola Peligna. For more than a month, the woman had been hospitalized in the intensive care unit. The doctors did everything possible to try to save her life, but without success. The 54-year-old policewoman’s heart stopped forever.

Piera Marinilli had had a terrible head-on last July 4 on state road 17, between the Abruzzo cities of Sulmona and Pratola Peligna. He had had a collision with a lorry, near the former headquarters of the Agricultural Institute of Pratola Peligna, while driving his Lancia Y.

The 54-year-old policewoman’s car she had collided with a heavy vehicle in the opposite lane. Immediately rescued by the 118 health workers, her conditions immediately appeared desperate. The woman was transported in red code to the Santissima Annunziata hospital in Sulmona and then transferred to the Teramo hospital.

Everything had been done for the best but the injuries sustained in the collision with the truck had irreparably affected some vital organs so much so that in recent times his conditions had worsened until his heart stopped forever.

These are the words on Facebook of Marcovalerio Cervellini, Deputy Commissioner of the Postal and Communications Police, Department of Public Security, who gave the news of the woman’s death.

Farewell to Piera Marinilli, the 54-year-old policewoman who has been hospitalized in intensive care for more than a month

Doctors had subjected the woman to a series of surgeries in an attempt to save her life. Unfortunately she died in the intensive care unit of the L’Aquila hospital where she was hospitalized.