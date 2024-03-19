Pier Silvio Berlusconi and the legal case with the former butler. No settlement in court

Pier Silvio Berlusconi he was reported by his ex butlerthe case against the owner of Mediaset relates to the period of lockdown and to too many extraordinary made with “inadequate compensation“. For this Lucio Change – according to what La Stampa reports – he has sued Pier Silvio Berlusconi, his boss at Villa Bonomi Bolchinithe castle of Nearby in the municipality of Santa Margherita Ligure, where the CEO of Mediaset and Silvio's second son has one of the main residences together with Silvia Toffanin and their two children. In particular, Camba requests payment for overtime which, according to him, was carried out in Paraggi in the most critical phases of the pandemic from Covid 19. Yesterday morning in court in Genoa the first hearing took place.

The magistrate – continues La Stampa – has postponedin the hypothesis that the two parties reach an agreementalthough it is not excluded that the comparison could end with one new black smoke. Camba claims he was asked performance – precisely – extraordinary given the particularity of the period in question, and complains inadequate emoluments. The attempt at mediation, mandatory by law, turns out to be fruitless, the case proceeds and yesterday's appointment arrives, the starting point of a journey from uncertain development.