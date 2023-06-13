Milan – Pier Silvio Berlusconi, CEO of Mediaset, today sent a letter to all the collaborators of the group, the day after the death of Silvio Berlusconi. Here is the text:

“Dear Mediaset, dear all,

I feel the need to write to you because I know how important it was for my father to let you know love and great pride who always felt for our company and for all of us.

There are no words to describe mine emotion every time he told me ‘I’m proud of you and what you do’. And I’ve always known very well that she was addressing us all: I alone could have done nothing. Nothing.

He was a man who gave so much. That he created so much. And he has always considered our company as one of his beloved creations.

My dad, our founder, he has always loved you all, one by one.

And now our duty is to follow his indelible mark, work, work, work. With enthusiasm and respect.

Today we must look ahead and commit ourselves even more, more and more. We must build an even stronger and more lively Group.

We have to do it for Mediaset.

We have to do it for all of us.

But above all we want to do it for him.

I embrace you strong.

You are in my heart.

And you will always be in his heart.

Pier Silvio”.