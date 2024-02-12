Carlotta Dessì dead at 34: Pier Silvio Berlusconi's heartbreaking farewell
The heartbreaking passing of Carlotta Dessì, left great pain in the hearts of those who loved her. Among these there is also Pier Silvio Berlusconi, who wanted to remember the last time he saw her, but also his great passion for work.
The young journalist would have turned 35 next year February 15, but unfortunately she never managed to reach this important milestone in her life. That terrible illness, discovered in August last year, has not left her more escape.
Carlotta was originally from the city of Sassari, but for studies she had moved to the city of Milan. After graduating in journalism, you started working for various newspapers. Eventually, she had started working for too Mediaset.
In the programs of Afternoon 5 and also Out of the core. Barbara D'Urso herself, when she learned of her heartbreaking passing, chose to remember her with a post. She too was shocked by her death so prematurely and suddenly.
Pier Silvio Berlusconi's farewell to Carlotta Dessì
The Knight's son had the opportunity to see the journalist during Christmas greetings with all his colleagues. Carlotta despite the illness, he had chosen to go, to be able to spend a while with all of them. However, just a few weeks later, she has lost his life. Pier Silvio BerlusconI, in remembering her, said:
When I last saw Carlotta, I was immediately struck by her amazing smile. She warmed my heart and with just a few words she conveyed to me her great courage and her exemplary sense of belonging to our Mediaset family. She had done everything to participate in our Christmas toast, despite her delicate health condition.
I was struck by his strength and courage. In this moment of great pain, I hold his parents, his partner and all his colleagues in a strong embrace. Carlotta, through the spirit with which she faced her pain, gave me, she gave us, a great lesson. She will forever be in our memories. Sweet Carlotta, I send you an infinite hug with all my heart.
