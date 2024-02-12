The heartbreaking passing of Carlotta Dessì, left great pain in the hearts of those who loved her. Among these there is also Pier Silvio Berlusconi, who wanted to remember the last time he saw her, but also his great passion for work.

The young journalist would have turned 35 next year February 15, but unfortunately she never managed to reach this important milestone in her life. That terrible illness, discovered in August last year, has not left her more escape.

Carlotta was originally from the city of Sassari, but for studies she had moved to the city of Milan. After graduating in journalism, you started working for various newspapers. Eventually, she had started working for too Mediaset.

In the programs of Afternoon 5 and also Out of the core. Barbara D'Urso herself, when she learned of her heartbreaking passing, chose to remember her with a post. She too was shocked by her death so prematurely and suddenly.

Pier Silvio Berlusconi's farewell to Carlotta Dessì

CREDIT: LA7

The Knight's son had the opportunity to see the journalist during Christmas greetings with all his colleagues. Carlotta despite the illness, he had chosen to go, to be able to spend a while with all of them. However, just a few weeks later, she has lost his life. Pier Silvio BerlusconI, in remembering her, said: