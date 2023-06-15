It is a very emotional Pier Silvio Berlusconi who returned to the Mediaset studios in Cologno Monzese after his father’s funeral, held this afternoon at the Milan Cathedral. The CEO of Alfa Romeo was surprised by the embrace of the employees, who found themselves in studio 20 of Mediaset, at the end of working hours. In the front row stands out one of the most loved faces of commercial TV, Gerry Scotti.

Silvio Berlusconi’s second son then improvised a speech of thanksgiving and farewell: “All the people who loved him felt touched in some way by his generosity and greatness. Starting tomorrow, however, we’ll click and go back to being a lively company, full of energy and strength, as it has been throughout his life,” said Pier Silvio.

“From tomorrow we will go back to being who we have always been. He will always, always, always remain in our hearts. We will continue to do our job. We are and will always be a proof of freedom”, added the CEO Mediaset moved. “I love you, thank you, you are a huge piece of my life, of our life”, concluded the CEO, overwhelmed by the applause of the employees.

Yesterday the vice president of Mediaset had already addressed workers and viewers with a letter read during Tg5: “Dear Mediaset, dear all, I feel the need to write to you because I know how important it was for my father to let you know the love and the great pride he has always felt for our company and for all of us,” he wrote in that message.

“There are no words – added Pier Silvio Berlusconi – to describe my emotion every time he said to me ‘I’m proud of you and what you do’. And I’ve always known very well that he was addressing all of us: I alone could not have done anything. Nothing. He was a man who gave so much. That he created so much. And he has always considered our company as one of his beloved creations. My dad, our founder, has always loved you all, one by one. And now our duty is to follow his indelible imprint on him, work, work, work. With enthusiasm and respect. Today we have to look ahead and commit ourselves even more, more and more. We must build an even stronger and more lively Group. We have to do it for Mediaset. We have to do it for all of us. But above all we want to do it for him. I embrace you strong. You are in my heart. And you will always be in his heart ”, concluded the Mediaset CEO.