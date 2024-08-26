Pier Silvio Berlusconi despite many denials leaves the “political door” open

Pier Silvio Berlusconi has never hidden the possibility of a descent into politics. But if on the one hand his sister Navy on the other hand the CEO of Mediaset niche. “I feel the allure of politics,” he said, “But running for office would be suicide.”

The idea, however, does not abandon him even on vacation. Pier Silvio he is spending his holidays in Corsica with his partner Silvia Toffanin and his children Mattia Lorenzo and Sofia Valentina. In the images released by Gente you can see him in great shape but perhaps a little pensive. In fact, many would like him to be his father’s heir at the helm of Forza Italia but he has firmly denied this hypothesis on several occasions.

His words at the presentation of the schedules of Mediaset However, they do not close this door definitively and it is rumoured that Pier Silvio commissioned several market researches on the appreciation of his entry into politics, exactly as his father had done in the 90s. Dagospia also talks about more frequent trips to Rome and “casting” to insert new faces in Forza Italia directed by Faithful Confalonieri. “I have never commissioned a survey regarding me and politics”, Pier Silvio instead clarified to journalists. But the doubt remains.