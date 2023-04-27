Pier Silvio Berlusconi, the wedding with Silvia Toffanin soon: “He promised it to dad Silvio”

A decision made in the last few weeks, since his father was hospitalized at San Raffaele. Pier Silvio Berlusconi will marry his lifelong partner Silvia Toffanin. “He promised it to dad Silvio”, reports the weekly Diva e Donna on the front page, which speaks of a choice that came after the hospitalization of the former Prime Minister, for three weeks in the San Raffaele hospital for an infection linked to your chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

For some time there has been talk of a marriage between the CEO of Mediaset and the presenter of Verissimo, who together have already had two children, Sofia Valentina and Lorenzo Mattia. In 2016 it seems that the wedding was postponed due to Silvio Berlusconi’s health problem.