On the evening of Tuesday 8 August the first trophy dedicated to Silvio Berlusconi, who died two months ago at the San Raffaele hospital in Milan, was broadcast on Canale 5. In addition to his brother Paolo and Marta Fascina, all the children of the former prime minister were also present at the event. Among the many words spent, the moving message that did not go unnoticed Pier Silvio Berlusconi he dedicated to his father.

On the occasion of the first trophy dedicated to Silvio Berlusconi, Pier Silvio addressed a message to his dad that moved everyone. In detail, the managing director Mediaset requested the attention of all those present to spend a few words in memory of him father. These were his words about it:

Thanks from me and all my family. I can tell you that for my father football has always been a great passion and I’m sure he would have been very happy tonight. But I want to tell you one more thing: if football was a passion, Milan and Monza for my dad were a matter of the heart, a matter of love.

And, continuing, the son of Silvio Berlusconi then added:

This is why I want to tell you that he is happy, because his heart is here with all of us. Thank you for this beautiful emotion that you give to us and to my dearest dad. Sport, for my father, in addition to being a passion, was also a mirror of life. In this mirror he saw some of the most important values: commitment, loyalty, sacrifice, but most of all respect. Everyone always have respect.

To then conclude: