The Mediaset CEO spoke about himself in an interview with ‘La Repubblica’

After reading a description that ‘La Repubblica’ made about him, Pier Silvio Berlusconi he decided to respond to the newspaper by telling himself and revealing some background never revealed before. The newspaper described the Mediaset CEO as shy and very physical-conscious. Well, he decided to respond by describing himself intimately. Let’s find out together what his words were.

Pier Silvio Berlusconi was born from the marriage between Silvio Berlusconi and his first wife, Carla Dall’Oglio and since 2015 he has been CEO of Mediaset. As already anticipated, in recent days Piersilvio, in response to what ‘La Repubblica’ wrote about him, has decided to send the well-known newspaper a description very intimate with himself.

These were the words of the son by Silvio Berlusconi regarding the portrait that the newspaper made of him:

I’m not “obsessed” with the physique. I have a real addiction to physical exertion, it’s been like this since I was little and I was competitive. I feed on fatigue, physical exercise is liberating for me, I never use pedometers or calorie counters. I’m an old fashioned guy.

And, continuing, the Mediaset CEO then continued the speech as follows:

When I do Sup in winter hoping to spot a pod of dolphins or when I run in Corsica between the sea, the pine forest and the desert, I feel a freedom that almost becomes a spiritual experience.

In addition to this Pier Silvio Berlusconi has also revealed some aspects of his character. These were his words: