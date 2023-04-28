Pier Silvio Berlusconi would have decided to make the leap with Silvia Toffanin and would have promised it to his father Silvio who is hospitalized.

Silvia Toffanin is one of the most popular commentators on the schedule of Channel 5. His very true in double capacity on Saturday and Sunday continues to make audience records and is doing very well. As everyone knows Silvia is romantically linked with Pier Silvio Berlusconimanaging director of Mediaset.

Source: web

The two have been together since 2001 and have two children: Sofia Valentina and Lorenzo Mattia. However, there is one thing that is missing to definitively establish their bond: marriage. Although things are going great between the two and over the years there has never been a trace of a crisis, Pier Silvio has never asked for Silvia’s hand who, apparently, would gladly appreciate getting married.

Something that certainly pleases but that is not experienced as a lack by both. Now, however, things could change once and for all. Several gossip magazines have relaunched the news that there is a promise made by Pier Silvio to dad Silvio that he’s not having a good time from a physical point of view.

The managing director of Mediaset would have promised his father that he will marry Silvia. As everyone knows, Silvio has been hospitalized for a few weeks in the hospital for treatment of a myelomonocytic leukemia. His conditions are judged to be clearly improving.

“He promised it to dad Silvio” – began the weekly Diva and Woman about the promise of a marriage between him and Silvia. Gossip and TV about it he said: “It is true that often in the most emotionally complex situations, important choices are born”. And so it is, perhaps in a difficult situation Pier Silvio convinced himself once and for all to sanction the link with the Toffanin which has been going on for more than 20 years now.