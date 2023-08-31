If the heir wants to strengthen both the business and save Forza Italia, there is no other way





Pier Silvio Berlusconi the heir of the Knight. If he wants to save “Forza Italia” he has to take the field. Pier Silvio Berlusconi (54) took over Mediaset for years, so much so that the Cavaliere no longer even entered its management “completely trusting him”.

Now that the transition has taken place, he finally has his “hands free” to make the private television empire what he wants. And the first acts go in just the right direction. Indeed, Pier Silvio speaks of “quality popular information” which is not an oxymoron as one might think without delving into the matter.

Mediaset is shedding its skin and does so by following the indications of a clear compass: enough with trash, meaning by this term the current running of programs such as the Island of the famous. It seems that Ilary Blasi ex Totti is in the process of definitive defenestration while Barbara D’Urso has already been made out of her by replacing her with Myrta Merlin.

“Quality popular information” is a beautiful phrase, almost a motto, which can greatly increase not only the quality but also the turnover of the large television company, because the spaces are there. But behind all this there is a stone guest, so to speak. It’s about politics. Pier Silvio was rather ambiguous about this, alternating (strategic) openings with (tactical) closures. The age to enter politics, like his father, is perfect. But if the heir he wants to strengthen both the business and save Forza Italia, there is no other way.

In fact, the liberal party founded by the knight is in slow but progressive evaporation, squeezed as it is between the battleship of Italy’s brothers and the cruiser of the League.

