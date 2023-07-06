The CEO has announced a different reality show than in past editions. Here’s what will change.

Yesterday we presented the new schedules Mediaset in view of the next season with various novelties. Said of Barbara D’Ursotaken out of Pomeriggio 5 with in its place Myrta Merlinand of Belen Rodríguez no longer to Le Iene and Tu Si Que Vales, the managing director Pier Silvio Berlusconi he also presented the scheduled reality shows.

Once again a new edition of de was announced The mole but it’s been on the schedule for 2 years, only to never be broadcast. L’Isola dei Famosi after the low ratings of the last edition could take a sabbatical year with Ilary Blasi which remains unknown.

Source: web

Instead confirmed the Big Brother which will start in September and will return in a mixed version, with both famous and non-famous characters. However, what we are going to witness will most likely be a new reality show where the stories will be told without excesses and where inappropriate behavior will not be allowed.

Already last year the conductor Alfonso Signorini he had received the alert from Pier Silvio and in fact two characters such as Edoardo Donnamaria and Daniele Dal Moro were killed for disciplinary reasons.

“Our publisher intervened and expressed his disappointment in a decisive manner for the non-compliance with certain limits. I’m talking about profanity, aggressive attitudes and an unseemly climate” Signorini said.

Yesterday during the presentation Pier Silvio returned to office announcing the arrival of the new Big Brother but in a different key. “Reality shows? I don’t go crazy but pretending not to see what the public likes means not being connected to reality. But enough with vip and nip, terrible terms: let’s go back to the stories. I think reality TV is inevitably a piece of commercial TV. However, there are limits that should not be exceeded. Tattoos, swearing, cleavages, it wasn’t that. There are limits that have to do with sensitivity and respect for individuals. I saw an episode and that’s not good: it’s not a single episode, it depends on how something is represented and the context” – he said.

Then the invitation to the authors to work to tell stories without excesses. “I would like the authors to make an effort to work to tell stories without excesses. The fault always lies with those who make the product. We got distracted, it was our fault ”.