After reading a description that ‘La Repubblica’ made about him, Pier Silvio Berlusconi decided to respond to the newspaper by telling himself and revealing some background never revealed before. The newspaper described the Mediaset CEO as shy and very physical-conscious.

Pier Silvio Berlusconi was born from the marriage between Silvio Berlusconi and his first wife, Carla Dall’Oglio and since 2015 he has been CEO of Mediaset. As already anticipated, in recent days Piersilvio, in response to what ‘La Repubblica’ wrote about him, has decided to send a very intimate description of himself to the well-known newspaper.

These were the words of Silvio Berlusconi’s son regarding the portrait that the newspaper made of him: “I’m not ‘obsessed’ with the physique. I have a real addiction to physical exertion, it’s been like this since I was little and I was competitive. I feed on fatigue, physical exercise is liberating for me, I never use pedometers or calorie counters. I’m an old-fashioned guy.”

And, continuing, the managing director Mediaset then continued the speech in this way: “When I Sup in winter hoping to spot a pod of dolphins or when I run in Corsica between the sea, the pine forest and the desert, I feel a freedom that almost becomes ‘spiritual experience’.

In addition to this, Pier Silvio Berlusconi has also revealed some aspects of his character. These were his words: “Reserved yes, shy no. Wherever I go I make friends with everyone. My kids tease me: “Now dad hangs up and talks for an hour […] It’s not that I don’t love the jet set, but I love the relationship with ordinary people. I really like talking to people and it gives me warmth: I’m my father’s son”.