That the release of would not come with serenity Barbara D'Urso in Rai, it was understood from the first words during the interview by Mara Venier. Pier Silvio Berlusconi, in fact, he would be “enraged”. Rumors relating to the first reactions tell of a rather tense scenario at Mediaset after Barbara D'Urso's interview with Sunday In on March 3.

The presence of the Neapolitan presenter, many years after the last time, marks her return to TV after her departure from the Milanese company. It is rumored that the decision to exclude it came from the son of the company's then owner, tired of content deemed “excessively vulgar”. Despite this, the Auditel ratings they have constantly supported Barbara D'Urso with always exceptional ratings.

Sunday on Rai Uno saw many fans glued to the screen waiting for the reasons for thedeparture from Mediaset. D'Urso's fans were eagerly awaiting the presenter's return, eager to see her on air again and to know her opinion on her former company, given that the end of the relationship is still controversial, as well as without warning, as she also confirmed to Sunday In.

Barbara D'Urso, for her part, has shown that she is always in shape despite the period away from the cameras. The interview continued with strong emotion, from professional life to family life. It hasn't been long since he joined the Rai studio, and his end was discussed with the Cologno Monzese company, with the Neapolitan presenter not holding back.

I spent 23 years at Mediaset, I was very happy and I was live every day. I was always there, morning, afternoon and evening. Even during Covid, I was there every day to keep the Italians company. They gave me a lot, but I also gave a lot, I gave my life. How I was removed is still without explanation.

From Mara Venier, the former Mediaset presenter underlined how she was sent away “in a terrible way”, recalling how that was her life. Despite the harsh words for Mediasetinitially not even mentioned, almost “censored” by Barbara D'Urso herself, the presenter wanted to stop talking about it because that day on Rai was “a party”.

But the pain is still here. War, in any context, is terrible and I don't want to have it. The pain will gradually fade

Barbara D'Urso's words also reached the top management of Mediaset, where, apparently, they aroused more than a little discontent. According to 'Dagospia', exactly Pier Silvio Berlusconi he would be the first to resent it. “Why did Barbara D'Urso's guest appearance on Domenica In make Pier Silvio angry?”, headlines the online newspaper, reporting how “the guest appearance went on air, making Pier Silvio angry”. At the moment, however, there are no official denials regarding the reactions from Mediaset.