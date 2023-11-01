After the scandal of which he became the protagonist, Andrea Giambruno has become one of the most talked about characters ever. Over the last few hours, the name of Giorgia Meloni’s ex-partner has returned to occupy the pages of the main newspapers due to some comments made ago Pier Silvio Berlusconi: let’s find out together what his words were.

Pier Silvio Berlusconi has finally broken his silence regarding the scandal he saw as protagonist Andrea Giambruno. We remember that a few weeks ago, the satirical news Strip the News has made public off-air comments about his ex-partner Giorgia Meloni which caused quite a stir. These were the words of the Mediaset CEO on the matter:

I am very close to Giorgia and I am very sorry. But all the conspiracy theories are ridiculous. I have nothing else to add on this topic.

Andrea Giambruno case, Antonio Ricci comments: “I did not inform Pier Silvio Berlusconi about the off-air events”

During an interview given to ‘Corriere della Sera’, Antonio Ricci returned to talk about the off-air reports on Andrea Giambruno which he made public a Strip the News. In detail, the author of the historic satirical news program revealed that he had not informed the Mediaset CEO of the off-air events. These were his words about it:

I see many commentators debating, all experts in ventriloquy and the paranormal; I hear journalists who claim that before writing an article they have to converse with the publisher: is it possible that there is no one who says that one can take an initiative of his own free will? It seems obscene to me. Here freedom of the press is called into question.

We remember that following the scandal which saw him as the protagonist, Andrea Giambruno took a step back. Giorgia Meloni’s former partner no longer holds the role of host of the show Diary of the day but continues to take care of its coordination.