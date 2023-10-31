Pier Silvio Berlusconi breaks his silence on the Giambruno affair

Pier Silvio Berlusconi speaks for the first time, and presumably also the last, about the Giambruno affair and the outbursts broadcast by Strip the News regarding the latter.

“I am very close to Giorgia and I am very sorry. But all the conspiracy theories are ridiculous. On this topic I have nothing else to add” declared the CEO of Mediaset to Bruno Vespa for the book Resentment and Hope to be released by Mondadori/Rai Libri on November 8th.

Recently, Marina Berlusconi had also intervened on the topic, stating more or less what her brother has now declared: “In recent days I have read and heard everything: completely invented background stories, reconstructions totally devoid of logical sense and often even contradictory. There is only one truth: I have a lot of respect for Giorgia Meloni. I find her capable, coherent, concrete. I appreciate her on a political level and I also appreciate her a lot as a woman, even more so these days.”

“When my father passed away I felt his closeness to our family and for this I am grateful (to Giorgia Meloni, ed.). As regards the government, I shared various choices made by Palazzo Chigi, starting with the great attention towards foreign policy in the name of healthy and sacrosanct Atlanticist and pro-European principles: we are living in a dramatic phase, in which our very identity, liberal and democratic , to find themselves under attack. Russia’s aggression against Ukraine and the massacres in the Middle East are the clearest and most atrocious demonstration of this” added Marina Berlusconi.