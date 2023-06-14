In recent days Italy has stopped due to the death of Silvio Berlusconi. After his father’s death, Pier Silvio Berlusconi he decided to break his silence and did so by writing a letter that moved everyone. In detail, the managing director Mediaset has decided to write some sweet words for all the company’s collaborators.

There letter that Pier Silvio Berlusconi wrote was read in the various Mediaset specials aired in recent days and dedicated to the memory of Silvio Berlusconi. These were the words that the managing director Mediaset has decided to write for all the company’s collaborators:

Dear Mediaset, dear all. I feel the need to write to you because I know how important it was for my father to let you know the love and great pride he has always felt for our company and for all of us. There are no words to describe my emotion every time he told me ‘I’m proud of you and what you do.

And, continuing, Pier Silvio Berlusconi he then added:

And I have always known very well that it was addressed to all of us: I alone could not have done anything. Nothing. He was a man who gave so much. That he created so much. And he has always considered our company as one of his beloved creations.

To conclude like this: