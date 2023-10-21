Pier Silvio Berlusconi to Meloni: “I knew nothing about Striscia”

Pier Silvio Berlusconi apparently phoned Giorgia Meloni saying he was sorry and stating that he knew nothing of the off-air reports on Andrea Giambruno broadcast by Strip the News: this is supported by Corriere della Sera in a background story in which he reconstructs what would have happened on Friday, or after the separation between the prime minister and the Mediaset journalist was made official.

According to the newspaper, after the two off-air broadcasts broadcast by Antonio Ricci’s program and Giorgia Meloni’s decision to separate from her partner, Pier Silvio Berlusconi picked up the phone to call the prime minister saying he was “very sorry” for what had happened.

“I didn’t know anything about it, otherwise I would have warned you – the CEO of Mediaset assured Meloni according to what is reported in the Courier – I couldn’t do anything to prevent it.”

Berlusconi would also have added that he will try to stop others off the air which, according to some rumors, would be more embarrassing than the previous ones.

The backstory of Corriere della Sera it conflicts with another indiscretion provided by Republic according to which Pier Silvio Berlusconi himself would have warned Giorgia Meloni of the off-air events about a month ago, during a meeting at Villa Grande, Silvio Berlusconi’s former Roman residence.