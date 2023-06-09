Pier Francesco Forleo died: Elisabetta Ferracini’s husband (daughter of Mara Venier) was 62 years old

In the night between 8 and 9 June 2023, Pier Francesco Forleo, husband of Mara Venier’s daughter, Elisabetta Ferracini, died at the age of 62. The news was announced by Rai president Marinella Soldi and the managing director, Roberto Sergio. Silence from Mara’s daughter, Elisabetta Ferracini, who has not released any statement on the matter. Many have wondered about the causes of Pier Francesco Forleo’s death and if he suffered from any illness. For the moment, no information has been disclosed in this regard.

“The loss of Pier Francesco Forleo leaves us dismayed – reads the Rai note -. Impeccable professional, with solid and varied professional experience, he had been a point of reference for years in the crucial sports rights sector of our company. We will miss not only his great ability to analyze and manage complex financial and managerial aspects, but his special human figure. Affable and elegant, Pier Francesco Forleo was always capable of a profitable team game, to the great benefit of the company and all of his colleagues, whose best features he was able to bring out, motivating them and helping them to grow. Our thoughts and condolences to our family and those of the entire company”.

Pier Francesco Forleo, the husband of Mara Venier’s daughter, Elisabetta Ferracini, was born in Florence in 1962 and then graduated in Economics and Commerce, he joined Rai in 1997 after working in the Planning and Control Department of IRI. In Rai he had been part of the Reporting and Operational Control structure in the Administration, Finance and Control Department. Subsequently he was called to fill the role of Controller of the Radio Division and in 2006 appointed Director of Purchasing, operationally coordinating the Public Procurement Code in corporate purchasing processes since 2010. Since March 2015 he held the role of director of the Sports Rights Department and member of the Sports Rights Committee and the Sports Right Assembly of the EU.