Pier Francesco Forleo: the causes of the death of the husband of Mara Venier’s daughter

What were the causes of the death of Pier Francesco Forleo, the husband of Elisabetta Ferracini (the daughter of Mara Venier)? The man died in the night between 8 and 9 June last, at the age of 62, due to a bad disease discovered – according to reports from Il Messaggero – not long ago and able to take him away in a very limited time frame. A tumor. However, the family did not disclose the details of the disease or how long it had been known for.

The only words that mentioned it were those of Mara Venier who wrote on Instagram: “We are all annihilated all too fast”. She then added: “Pier, you were a wonderful son-in-law… you brought only joy and love to our family… and I loved you like a son”. It is possible that in today’s episode, June 11, of Domenica In (the last of the season) Mara Venier decides to remember her daughter’s husband with a few other words of affection.

Who was

We have seen the causes of death, but who was Pier Francesco Forleo? The husband of Mara Venier’s daughter, Elisabetta Ferracini, was born in Florence in 1962 and then graduated in Economics and Commerce, he joined Rai in 1997 after working in the Planning and Control Department of IRI. In Rai he had been part of the Reporting and Operational Control structure in the Administration, Finance and Control Department. Subsequently he was called to fill the role of Controller of the Radio Division and in 2006 appointed Director of Purchasing, operationally coordinating the Public Procurement Code in corporate purchasing processes since 2010. Since March 2015 he held the role of director of the Sports Rights Department and member of the Sports Rights Committee and the Sports Right Assembly of the EU.