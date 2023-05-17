“We didn’t know it was destined for the mass grave and we didn’t even know there was a funeral date”

Talking about the unclaimed body and funeral of Pier Attilio Trivulzio and the son of the Milanese journalist, who died in complete solitude in the house in Novara where he had lived for some time. His body has not been claimed by anyone and has been in the morgue since March. The 83-year-old’s son says no one knew about the date for burial or what would end up in a mass grave.

The Milanese journalist who died in the house that had been loaned to him in Novara remained only twice. When he was alive, ending his life on this earth in complete solitude, with the discovery by chance of his body in March, seven months after his death. And after his death, because no one claimed the body.

Nobody cared about him when he was alive and nobody did the same when he was gone, although many on social media said they were moved and affected by his disappearance.

Since last March his body has remained in the Novara morgue, forgotten again. Now a funeral home has decided to take charge of the funeral, as told by Raffaella Navarra, a volunteer at the canteen of the convent of the friars of San Nazzaro della Costa that the reporter frequented.

The owner of the company confirms the solitude in which the 83-year-old lived: they called from the order of journalists and some of the journalist’s colleagues made themselves heard. But none of the family ever cared. Even if the son Fabius tell your truth today.

Pier Attilio Trivulzio, the son says he was not notified of the burial

His son Fabio claims that he knew nothing of the burial, that no one had warned him. The funeral is scheduled for today, Wednesday 17 May 2023, at 2 pm, in the church of the Novara cemetery.