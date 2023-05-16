A story of extreme loneliness. His body was found only seven months after his death and today to bury the journalist Pier Attilio Trivulzio the body has not been claimed from no one. No funeral planned, no one has come forward to organize the funeral, as told by a nurse who had contact with the 83-year-old man found mummified last March in his apartment in Novara.

The 83-year-old Milanese journalist died in complete solitude. No one has ever wondered in seven months what happened to him, no one was worried about his absence. Then the discovery of his body, now mummified.

But his story of loneliness continued even after, since no one claimed the body, as he says Raffaella Navarrevolunteer of the canteen of the convent of the friars of San Nazzaro della Costa that the elderly journalist always attends.

No funeral was planned and no one came forward to organize the funeral, but thanks to the generosity of the Mittino funeral home we will be able to greet him in a Christian way.

Now, in fact, it will finally be possible to hold the funeral of the retired journalist. They will take place on Wednesday 17 May at 2 pm in the cemetery church of Novaraas announced by the nurse:

We’ll bid him farewell with a small ceremony. He couldn’t be buried in the mass grave without even a prayer.

Pier Attilio Trivulzio, the body not claimed by anyone

The Milanese journalist had collaborated with the biggest Italian newspapers and with press agencies, dealing above all with Motors. He had a background as a motor racing driver.

The discovery of the body took place on March 19, in an apartment in the Sant’Agabio district of Novara, where he lived. He had no family and friends there and no longer had any relationship with any surviving family members. He died last August. To give the alarm to friends from Brianza who were unable to call him.