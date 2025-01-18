Costa Feedfrom the Costa Group, is going to invest 20 million of euros in its new facilities in the Huesca Logistics Platform (PLHUS) to which it is going to move its current factory in Quicena due to the needs for growth and increased production.

In the first phase, Piensos Costa will have an area of ​​75,000 square meters. Subsequently, an area of ​​135,000 square meters will be reached.

These new facilities will allow the company expand its production, going from 95,000 tons per year to 600,000 euros. It is a productive capacity that could not be undertaken in the current Quicena facilities, which will be closed.

The increase in activity will lead to job creation, which will triple. In this way, it is estimated that Piensos Costa will go from 50 jobs to 150 direct and indirect jobs.

The Piensos Costa plots in Quicena will be acquired by the Government of Aragon in order to locate the new machinery park of Huesca, which is currently located on Ingeniero Susín Street, around Martínez de Velasco Avenue.

In addition, there will be carried out promotion of 200 homeswhich will be carried out after proceeding with the necessary urban planning procedures to adapt the space for residential use for these purposes.

Also on the land on Bielsa Street, publicly owned residential buildings will be promoted for affordable rental for young people after being vacated after the machinery park leaves.

For now, the Governing Council has given its approval to the collaboration protocolwhich will be signed by the Aragonese Executive, APL and Piensos Costa to facilitate this transfer and contemplate the operation of the land, which has received approval today from the Board of Directors of APL.

This is not the only investment that Grupo Costa is undertaking, which, at the beginning of last year, announced the launch of an agri-food macro complex in the town of Villamayor, in Zaragoza, with an investment of 469 million euros, 3,200 direct jobs and 155 hectares of surface on which the company is working to launch.