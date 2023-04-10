Pieksämäki | Two children were rescued from the burning hotel, the wing of the building was completely destroyed

According to the fire marshal on duty, it is unclear why the persons were in the hotel building, which is not in use at the moment.

Pieksämäki the fire completely destroyed the wing of the Savonsolmu hotel building. There is currently no accommodation at the hotel.

The Etelä-Savo rescue service was alerted at 5:23 p.m. and two hours later, post-extinguishing work was underway.

Smoke divers rescued two children from a room on the first floor of the hotel. One person was rescued from the roof of the hotel.

The fire marshal on duty Mikko Saastamoinen according to it is unclear why the persons were in the hotel building, which is currently not in use.

One the fire inside the room ignited several other rooms on the second floor of the hotel building.

“Practically, the entire upper floor is completely ruined and the second wing of the hotel building has suffered severe damage,” says Saastamoinen.

The fire also spread smoke harmful to people in the direction of the center of Pieksämäki. The rescue service issued a danger notice to the area, urging people to stay indoors and close the ventilation and windows.

The police are investigating the cause of the fire. According to Saastomainen, the vacant hotel has been the target of vandalism in the past.