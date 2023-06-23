Pieksämäki | The man sneaked into the house with the thieves, the resident gave chase

A man unknown to the residents walked into the house in Pieksämäkelä and took money from the wallet in the bedroom.

Man walked into a detached house in Pieksämäki early on Thursday morning and took a small amount of money from the wallet in the bedroom. He had entered the house through an unlocked front door.

The residents of the house only noticed the unknown man who had been burglarizing when he was already leaving the house, says the Eastern Finland Police Department. One of the residents followed the man in a car and called the emergency center.

However, the man got away.

Police after starting the search, received information that a man matching the characteristics was on a train heading to Tampere. The man was arrested and sent to the police prison in Tampere.

In addition to aggravated theft, the man is suspected of violating the travel ban. He is suspected of having committed similar crimes recently in the Pieksämäki and Haukivuori areas.