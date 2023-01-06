Pieksämäki | The head of the Health Supervisory Authority tells how the investigation of legionella has taken months – “Annoyingly slow”

In Pieksämäki, a woman fell ill with severe legionellosis caused by legionella bacteria in the fall and had to be admitted to the intensive care unit.

Health authorities are still waiting to see how the chlorine purification of the water before Christmas has worked against the legionella found in the shower water of the Pieksämäki swimming pool.

Earlier in the fall, Pieksämäkäläinen the mother of the family fell ill to legionellosis. The woman got pneumonia after her autumn vacation. His condition eventually deteriorated to the point where he was eventually treated in intensive care on a ventilator. The cause of the disease was finally revealed to be legionella bacteria.

The source of the infection is suspected to be the Pieksämäki swimming pool in Keski-Savo, where legionella bacteria were found more than three times higher than allowed. The woman had also visited the Vesileppis spa in Leppävirta, where an amount of legionella bacteria that exceeded the limit was also found.

The people of Pieksämäki have learned about legionella in the swimming pool this week from the media, when it was reported about it Over.

“We discussed with the city management and the operator of the swimming hall what will be announced. The employees of the swimming hall were informed about legionella when the hall was closed for cleaning (December 17-18). The public didn’t know at the time”, director of the Keski-Savo health control Merja Voutilainen says.

Mayor of Pieksämäki Ulla Nykänen finds getting sick caused by legionella very annoying. Still, it’s pointless to blame him.

“I heard about it myself when the measures had been taken in December. It has also been difficult for the health authorities to catch this issue. We have acted according to THL’s instructions and now all possible actions have been intensified,” says Nykänen.

How it took a long time for legionella bacteria to be found in Pieksämäki’s swimming pool, and why weren’t samples taken from there immediately? Merja Voutilainen now tells how the source of the infection was searched for.

“We received information from the Institute of Health and Welfare that there is a patient in our area who has contracted the disease caused by legionella,” says Voutilainen.

The woman’s diagnosis was confirmed on October 14, 2022. She had been at the Pieksämäki swimming pool between September and October.

The Pieksämäki swimming pool had opened after the summer break at the turn of August and September.

“My guess is that legionella-containing water has already been in the shower water at the swimming pool at that time. It hardly made it there during the fall holiday week,” says Voutilainen.

THL instructed Keski-Savo’s health control to examine the showers in the patient’s home and the surrounding area. It took some time for Pieksämäki to receive the bottle packages by mail and the samples were taken on October 21. The health inspector drove the samples to the water microbiology laboratory in Kuopio for examination. Examining Legionella bacteria from a water sample in the laboratory takes ten days.

“Of course, I could have gone against THL’s instructions and decided that the samples should be collected immediately from the swimming pool as well. I didn’t come to ask why the samples are taken narrowly”, says Merja Voutilainen.

“Researching Legionella is annoyingly slow,” he says.

Only after this, on November 1, legionella samples were taken from Pieksämäki’s swimming pool. As requested, samples were taken from the swimming pool and also one of the showers in the women’s washroom. A shower, which is probably used the least, was chosen for sampling. In this case, the water has time to stand in the pipes longer and the bacteria grow.

“Legionella was found in the shower water,” says Voutilainen.

When taking samples, the health inspectors noticed that the shower water temperatures in the swimming hall were not hot enough. The hot water must be 55 degrees when you get out of the shower.

“We urged the pool staff to measure the water temperature and not just rely on turning a knob in the control room,” says Merja Voutilainen.

It must be verified that the temperature is sufficient even at the extreme end. A thermometer is a good tool.

The swimming pool in Pieksämäki has two cycles of swimming water. One is a fitness pool with 27-degree water and the other with 31-degree water, which is in the children’s pool, the gym pool and the pool with water massage showers. Legionella has not been found in the swimming water.

“Then we considered whether to close the hall when we have one sick person. We didn’t know what would be found in the samples of other swimming and visiting places. The question is whether the swimming hall would have been closed to suspicion. We had to be sure that the legionella we found has pneumophila-type”, says Merja Voutilainen.

According to the recent regulation, the entity that runs the swimming hall’s operations makes a risk assessment of the pool and the health control assesses whether it is sufficient.

After the first samples, the swimming hall was flooded with water, because it is one of the measures that can be implemented quickly.

New samples were taken on November 22. They were also taken from men’s showers. Legionella was also found there.

“It was then confirmed that there is legionella in the entire pool of shower water,” says Merja Voutilainen.

It was in the shower water of the swimming pool legionella pneumophila. However, soil samples were also found in the patient’s home legionella anise.

Christmas below 17.–18. December the entire swimming hall was closed and chlorine was dosed through the shower water system. The chlorine was allowed to act for about a day and then the chlorine-containing water was run out of the pipeline through all the faucets in the property.

“Unfortunately, we don’t know if this measure was successful,” says Voutilainen.

The last samples were received at THL on December 8. After that, it was announced that samples can no longer be accepted during the rest of the year.

Next week, the health inspector will pick up the samples from the Pieksämäki swimming pool and deliver them to Kuopio. In a little less than ten days, we will know preliminary indicative results. After ten days, the result is clear.

“If really hard chlorination hasn’t helped, we already think about what we can do in advance. After all, there is no legionella in swimming water,” says Merja Voutilainen.

Control of legionella is not part of regular control.

“Legion has had a distant troll, and it has not been considered a significant risk. Will it become something that needs to be monitored regularly in the future? It’s not a bad thing if the laboratories have enough capacity,” says Voutilainen.

According to Voutilainen, the samples taken next week will clarify the situation. Concerns have arisen in Pieksämäki that legionella bacteria would not spread, for example, to care homes for the elderly.