Pieksämäki hotel fire | HS caught up with the businessman who was hanging out in the background of the abandoned hotel – “I no longer have anything to do with the hotel”

Businessman Kalle Kroon had to renovate Savonsolmu to its new glory. Now the city of Pieksämäki has applied through the district court for eviction of the company whose CEO is Kroon.

On Monday In the background of the heavily burned Hotel Savonsolmu in Pieksämäki, there is a messy pattern of ownership.

The city of Pieksämäki has applied for the current owner to be evicted from the plot through the district court. However, the matter is still pending, says the planning manager Anssi Tarkiainen From the city of Pieksämäki.

Opened in 1976, the hotel has not been in operation since 2020, when its then owner went bankrupt.

The new owner was found through an online auction in 2021, the Swedish Nordic Real Estate Management, whose CEO is Kalle Kroon.

The mysterious businessman has bought properties all over Finland at a ridiculous price, but has not paid the ground rents and fees. Krooni’s real estate deals have been widely featured in the media, and also HS has told about them before.

The new owner of Savonsolmu was supposed to renovate the hotel and reopen it soon, but this never happened. Instead, the owner left the plot rent unpaid.

The plot of Hotel Savonsolmu is owned by the city of Pieksämäki.

Hotel Savonsolmu's interior was from the 1970s.

In the fall of 2022, the city of Pieksämäki canceled the lease of the plot. After this, the owner has had six months to demolish the building and tidy up the plot.

Nothing has happened.

Zoning manager Anssi Tarkiainen says on the phone that nothing will likely happen until the city evicts the tenant and can take over the building.

HS reached out Kalle Kroon’s Tuesday. Kroon heard about the Savonsolmu fire from a HS reporter.

“I no longer have anything to do with the hotel. The city has kicked us out. We had six months to demolish the building and take what we take from it, and after that the building has been taken over by the city. They get to decide what to do with it,” says Kroon on the phone.

However, Kroon did not sound surprised by the fire.

According to Kroon, he went before Christmas to empty the furniture from the hotel rooms precisely because he couldn’t find anything in the hotel that could be burned easily.

“Vandalism has been there all along. There were local drug addicts running around,” says Kroon.

The Eastern Finland police said on Tuesday that they suspect two minors in the fire. However, the police have not spoken about the drug addicts.

According to Kroon, the city of Pieksämäki is partly to blame for why the hotel was never reopened. Kroon says that he has already spent “a few hundred thousand” on renovating the hotel’s building technology. Next, he had planned to renovate and furnish the hotel’s rooms as well, but the financing for that was no longer arranged.

“The city of Pieksämäki did not agree to enter into a lease agreement for the plot for only one year at a time. After all, no lender will finance a project whose future is not necessarily known for more than a year,” says Kroon.

Savonsolmu has attracted at least local youth. On Tuesday, the police announced that they suspect two minors in the fire.

Anssi Tarkiainen The city of Pieksämäki says that there have been no discussions with Kroon about the duration of the lease agreement for the plot.

The lease agreement for the plot in Savonsolmu was valid until 2024. According to Tarkiainen, Kroon’s company would have liked to buy the plot, but the city did not want to give up the plot.

Savonsolmu is located in a scenic location in Toivoniemi, Pieksämäki. The train station is only a few hundred meters away. The location on the tip of the peninsula has opened the hotel to views of Lake Pieksänjärvi from all sides.

Tarkiainen points out that, contrary to Kroon’s claims, the Savonsolmu property has not yet been transferred to the city’s control. The city must wait for the district court’s decision in the eviction case.

“Until then, we can’t do anything in a property owned by someone else.”

According to Tarkiainen, it looks threatening that the demolition of the property and its costs will be left to the city. There is hardly a savior left for the building that has experienced vandalism and is now partly badly burned.

“Now let’s wait for the district court’s decision and then see if the city has a chance for, for example, some kind of damages in the case.”

Tarkiai is saddened by the harsh fate of the go-getter of yesteryears.

“From a cultural historical point of view, the value of the building is low, but the locals have a lot of valuable emotional memories related to the hotel.”