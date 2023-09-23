Monday, September 25, 2023
Pieksämäki | A man who was boating drowned in Syvänsijärvi

September 23, 2023
Pieksämäki | A man who was boating drowned in Syvänsijärvi

Passers-by had noticed the drifting boat and called the emergency center.

Man drowned in Pieksämäki Jäppilä on Friday, says the Eastern Finland Police Department.

According to the police, passers-by had noticed a rowing boat drifting on Syvänsijärvi and heard a crash from the direction of the boat. They had called 911.

The rescue service found the boat and a man born in the 1950s who drowned near it at the bottom of the lake.

The police are investigating the matter as a cause of death investigation.

