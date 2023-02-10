Regarding “neoliberal” norms, it intends to justify the creation of a demagogic monstrosity.

Among the “main points” that Rosario Piedra presents as devised by her to invent a monstrosity to replace the CNDH is the incorporation of the power to request precautionary measures to protect human rights or prevent the consummation of irreparable damage.

This is an obvious hoax because such attribution has been provided for since “neoliberal” times in article 40 of the Law of the institution he presides over, granting license to the General Visitors to request these measures from the authorities (articles 116, 117 and 118 of the Internal Regulations). .

The fourth point is another rifle than what is already in force: the Recommendations that it issues will be enforceable by themselves to enforce them without depending on the Senate. This has always existed and has been exercised through the mechanisms of the organizations for the protection of human rights: with their moral strength (which the president of the CNDH lacks so much), through the publication and dissemination of the Recommendations and the Follow-up mechanism, urging the authority to comply (especially those that have been accepted).

Publicly denouncing non-acceptance or non-compliance with a Recommendation is an ethical obligation, but it depends on the will of the person who heads the organization. In this regard, precisely, Rosario Piedra has been committing the infamous irresponsibility of omitting compliance with the Recommendation on the Iguala Case that she inherited and whose compliance promises to be decisive in unraveling that heinous crime.

The alleged dependence of the CNDH on the Senate in the enforceability of compliance with a Recommendation is not such:

The articles of 46 and 70 to 73 bis of the Law itself regulate the responsibility incurred by the authority that refuses to cooperate in the investigation carried out by the CNDH and that which persists in its refusal to accept and comply. The Institution can and must denounce the public servant who does not comply; it is empowered to request the Senate to summon the authorities to explain its non-compliance (which is never put into practice).

But his fifth point is not plagiarism: he proposes that whoever presides over the CNDH and the members of its Advisory Council be “elected by the people.” Delusional populist measure of cuatrotheism, copied from the frustrated claim that INE directors be appointed by the same procedure.

Piedra Ibarra is upset that the Senate appoints the members of its Advisory Council because the current ones have been so uncomfortable that they reproach him for his deplorable performance. He wants to dirty the constitutional functions of the CNDH with politics and demagoguery, which does not mean anything else to play “democracy” to twist the core meaning of the CNDH creating a monstrosity that is misleading from its name: National Defender of People’s Rights .

The hoax alarm:

Which, besides human rights, does Piedra want to defend his cheeky project of the new monstrosity…?