The 19-year-old Piedmontese Francesca Bergesio is the new Miss Italia 2023, elected on an evening “obscured by TV” at the Salsomaggiore Terme congress palace.

The jury also seemed to follow the political change, so sitting at the table together with the president of the jury are the undersecretary of Culture Vittorio Sgarbi, Hoara Borselli, former model and now journalist, who has never hidden her right-wing sympathies, together with them the model and blogger Giulia Salemi and the journalist Giuseppe Cruciani.

The evening was presented by singer Jo Squillo, the third female figure in the history of the competition to present the final, after Milly Carlucci and Simona Ventura. The organizer of the competition Patrizia Mirigliani delivered the Miss Italia crown.

«An immense emotion that I will always carry in my heart, I can’t wait to start honoring this band to the fullest», said the new miss immediately after the proclamation.

Born in Bra (Cuneo), the new Miss Italia is 1.80 m tall, has brown eyes and hair, and graduated from the European Classical High School. She will attend medical school. She lived for five years in a boarding school where she learned her passion for acting. She defines herself as a calm, reserved and very determined girl.

«I signed up for the competition to get involved, it was a wonderful journey that made me grow on a personal level. I met so many girls and it will be a fantastic memory”, she said at the press conference.

«My mother was fundamental in this journey, she was always close to me and this helped me a lot even in the darkest moments», said the new miss who then to the classic question if she is engaged, said: «I don’t want any speak, I’m in a particular situation.”

While he has no doubts about his favorite team: «Juventus». As for the future, he concluded: «I would like to be a doctor and combine my work with the world of fashion or cinema, which I won’t give up», he concluded.

Having therefore put aside the controversy over Sgarbi’s fees for lecturer activities which the Antitrust will shed light on, the Undersecretary of Culture was confirmed as the first juror of the competition.

The art critic did not spare his polemical streak, especially against those who attempted to “overshadow” the competition. «My belief is that Miss Italia is a national holiday, like Sanremo, like Christmas, like June 2nd. Therefore, as far as I am concerned, I believe I propose to Minister Sangiuliano to indicate Miss Italia as a cultural asset, as history, as a phenomenon that belongs to culture, history and popular tradition”, he said.

During the evening there was also a spat between Patrizia Mirigliani and Sgarbi who, when he had to choose, as president of the jury, between two candidates, approached the stage to look at them.

“I find it not very nice, embarrassing for girls.” A debate was created, with Cruciani and Hoara defending Sgarbi. Finally, the landlady Mirigliani, in her speech before the proclamation, said: «We have overcome obstacle after obstacle to keep this competition alive, which my father wanted me to continue».

The organizer of the event then recalled “the initiatives of the competition to enhance women” and then attacked the former president of the Chamber Laura Boldrini “who had asked that Miss Italia not be broadcast on TV”.

«Miss Italy is the victim of a certain politics, while being a woman today means being able to express freedom even against prejudices and hypocrisies. This year too we brought the ship to port”, she concluded.