There Piemonte region is encouraging the use of public transport through the issuance of 100,000 vouchers of the value of 100 euros each. These vouchers will be available to claim from October 30, 2023 and can be used to purchase annual bus, train and subway passes, as well as multi-month passes for students. Additionally, refunds will be provided for season tickets purchased on or after September 1st.

Piedmont transport bonus

Vouchers can be purchased online on the company website Piemonte region and at the ticket offices of public transport companies. They are intended for owners of Euro 3, 4 and 5 diesel vehicles or their family members.

The transport bonus in Piedmont is worth 100 euros

This incentive can be accumulated with the national transport bonus and it applies to all discounted rates offered by various companies, including reduced-price season tickets for students and seniors. Furthermore, you can request the voucher even if you are a managing director or employee of the company that owns the vehicle.

HOW TO REQUEST THE 100 Euro BONUS from Piemonte region

Incentives for diesel car owners

The main objective of this initiative is promote the use of public transport for daily travel throughout the Piedmont area.

The contribution is aimed above all at owners of diesel cars penalized by traffic restrictions, which in Piedmont have been in force since September 15, 2023 and apply to diesel vehicles up to Euro 4 regulations. Furthermore, in anticipation of further bans, it is expected that others 100,000 bonuses will be made available in 2024 and 2025.

