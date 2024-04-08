Piedmont investigation: the 'Ndrangheta, favors and electoral pressures

There is no peace for the PDafter the scandal linked to Municipality of Bari that one also blew up Piemonte region. The investigation into the alleged vote swap led to Raffaele's sensational step back Roosterthe leader of the Democratic Party in Piedmont who decided to withdraw his candidacy in view of the next elections. The expected step backwards within the Democratic Party has arrived. Raffaele, Salvatore's son, – reports La Stampa – ended up at the center of one investigation into electoral favors and pressure in Turin, will renounce his candidacy for the next regional elections on the PD list. He will also resign from group leader of the dem at Palazzo Lascaris. But to what extent do the octopus's tentacles 'Ndrangheta have they entered Piedmontese institutions? The relationship between Salvatore Gallo, a native of the Province of Cosenza, and his son Raffaele Gallo – based on what La Verità reports – with men considered in the odor of 'Ndrangheta is full-blown, in particular with that Roberto Jockeysarrested in recent days for external competition and chosen in the Pd quota on 22 November 2022 as member of the regional control body collaborative, the body responsible for controlling the legality of the regional procurement.

The intermediary – according to what La Verità learns from the investigation documents – is Antonio Espositoa seventy-eight-year-old convicted felon of Foggia origins, already known in the news for the affair of Calciopoli. In the arrest order for nine people signed on 29 February by the investigating judge He is not named as a suspectbut how useful element to better frame them questionable acquaintances by Gallo senior. Esposito knows the ras of dem cards, but also Fantini, who guaranteed him payments with Sitalfa (subsidiary of the Sitaf group, the Frejus tunnel motorway company), until the legal problems began again for the almost octogenarian from Puglia. the name of Antonio Esposito had also ended up in the wiretaps of the investigation Calciopoli. At the time this gentleman – concludes La Verità – was so close to the bosses of the Calabrian gangs cleaning manager of the old stadium”Of the Alps“, but also provided the stewardess who took care of the reception in the Juventus VIP grandstand.