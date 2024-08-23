Piedmont Region, the Circular on Monkeypox is a Case. Finger Pointed at the Gay World

There Piedmont Region she ended up in a storm for a circular spread by the section of public health relating to prevention for the monkeypoxa disease defined by the WHO as “global health emergency“. The document that arrived at the general and health directorates of the regional companies – reports La Stampa – has no doubts about who are the people most at risk. And points the finger at the gay world. With a list that recalls other times: other worlds, other sensibilities. To understand it, you have to go to the second page of the report: “Gay, transgender, bisexual and other men – we read in the document and La Stampa reports it – who have sexual relations with men (MSM) who fall within the following risk criteria: recent history (last three months) with multiple sexual partners; participation in group sexual events; participation in sexual encounters in clubs, bars, cruising and saunas; recent sexually transmitted infection; habit of associating sexual acts with the use of chemical drugs”.

Professor Giovanni By Perridirector of Dirmei – Regional Department of Infectious Diseases and Emergencies -, is an absolute authority on contagious diseases. “I strongly disapprove of it.. Because – he explains to La Stampa – the sexual act itself is not the only discriminating factor. The exchange of humors could act as a vehicle for the virus”. So saliva, or sweat or lesions and other body fluids. And Di Perri, at this point, gives an example that perfectly frames the issue: “I’m thinking for example of players of a rugby team That maybe they hug each other in the locker room after the match. There is no sexual act. But an exchange of bodily fluids.”