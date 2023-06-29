The second stage of the Piedmont Innovation Roadshow took place today in the setting of the Sala delle Mura of the Castle of Novara. Innovation, digital transformation, energy transition and urban redevelopment were the topics covered by the conference with the presence of representatives of municipal, regional institutions and local businesses. The initiative is promoted by ANGI – National Association of Young Innovators in collaboration with the offices of the European Parliament in Italy, the Piedmont Region, the Piedmont CSI and with the patronage of the Municipality of Novara. Appointment that followed the success of the first stage in the city of Alessandria last May. Through the voices and testimonies of institutions, companies and digital opinion leaders, the debate has developed on the issues of digital, sustainability and the so-called “Hydrogen Valleys” dedicated to the creation of sites for the production of renewable hydrogen.

“At the end of 2021 we approved the Smart Specialization Strategy which defines the priorities and areas of specialization on which to concentrate the investments of the structural funds in the field of research and innovation”, began the Councilor for Research and Innovation of the Piedmont Region, Matteo Marnati. “The big challenges are the digital transformation, the ecological transition, taking into account all aspects, therefore not only the environmental one but also the economic and social one. We want, and we must, develop very innovative systems, to remain competitive at European level, to improve technology transfer and products that must take into account new technologies but also new needs, such as the aging population or the issue of decarbonization We must support our businesses: as the Piedmont Region we have invested 300 million euros (out of 1 billion and a half of European programming) for tenders dedicated to energy efficiency and the development of renewable energies, for research and innovation, for start-ups, to accompany companies along the path of a more sustainable economy. “It is the issue of hydrogen on which Piedmont has focused a lot, as well as that of biofuels, for sustainable mobility. We are creating many opportunities, Piedmont is growing, we are the fourth Italian region for innovation.” But we are in a transitional phase, we must align ourselves and dialogue».

“I can proudly say that we are exporting a model of innovation nationwide”. Said Pietro Pacini, General Manager of CSI Piedmont. “This is demonstrated by some important activities that we are carrying out, such as our public and open source cloud, a unique case in Italy. We then have the infrastructures and create new digital services for citizens, using the potential of artificial intelligence. Today the CSI is an attractive reality as evidenced by the growing number of our members, equal to 134 with the entry of important realities even outside our region. A truly positive result that well represents the transformation process that the Consortium has carried out over the years.”