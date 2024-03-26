Innovation, businesses, territorial development and investments for the digital transition. This and much more is the first stage of the Piedmont innovation roadshow staged today in the city of Novara and hosted in the hall of mirrors of the Novara Confindustria promoted by ANGI – National Association of Young Innovators, a point of reference for innovation and digital in Italy .

A great success with the public and contents with the presence and intervention of some of the major authorities of the territory, of the Piedmont region and of the European institutions, in particular with Alessandro Canelli, Mayor of the City of Novara; Matteo Marnati, Piedmont Regional Councilor for the Environment, Energy, Innovation and Research; Pietro Pacini, Director of CSI Piedmont; Simona Pruno, Vice President of Novara Sviluppo; Marco Brugo Ceriotti, President of the Young Entrepreneurs Group of Confindustria Novara Vercelli Valsesia; Andrea Notari, President of the Young Entrepreneurs of Confindustria Piemonte, Carlo Corazza Director of the European Parliament Offices in Italy.

Many startups and local businesses took turns during the conference, brilliantly moderated by the director of Rainews24, Paolo Petrecca.

To shed light on the development of Piedmont Region, the intervention of Councilor Marnati who commented as follows: “Piedmont is a virtuous region, there is a solid ecosystem and realities ready to innovate. Ecological and digital transformation is fundamental but it must be transversal and cover all fronts: it is essential to invest and today we are in a moment in which the resources are there. As far as Piedmont is concerned, we are the first Italian region for the number of employees in the ICT sector, with over 7,000 companies that employ over 33,000 people; first Italian region for private investments in research and development; 1,300 multinationals based in the area, 800 innovative start-ups; and then again 200 public and private research centres, 3 business incubators, 4 science and technology parks, 7 innovation hubs now united in the hub system. AND Precisely for innovation poles, Piedmont was the first Italian region to formally establish them in 2009 as a new industrial policy tool to support the competitiveness of the production and research system. We have launched numerous calls for tenders, and there are just as many that will start shortly, dedicated to start-ups with verse, which we pay great attention to. We are also strongly focusing on renewable hydrogen produced by renewable source plants. In addition to the three projects for the production of clean hydrogen and the five refueling stations selected and financed with PNRR funds, the Region aims to attract to its territory the implementation of demonstrative and innovative interventions for the use of this vector, also for the purpose of development of the supply chain. Our role is to stay close to businesses: the funds are there, we need to work together and invest”.

For Pietro Pacini, General Director of CSI Piedmont “Today's event represented an important opportunity to discuss the issues of innovation and talk about what we have achieved alongside the Piedmont Region for the digital transformation of the Public Administration. In recent years, the Consortium has had a significant evolution both in terms of development capacity, from infrastructure to the cloud to artificial intelligence, and in terms of growth also on the national territory. The CSI has been enriched with important realities that confirm the attractiveness of the company and its ability to create an ecosystem for the use of infrastructures and technologies for the benefit of public bodiesensuring application security”.

In conclusion, the intervention of President of ANGI, Gabriele Ferrieri who commented as follows: “We are pleased with the great support for our innovation roadshow project which, starting from Piedmont, we want to bring throughout Italy. The importance of starting from the territories highlights both the opportunity to highlight top-level projects and talents and to network with the country system to support the entrepreneurial fabric and encourage investments in digital and the startup world. A special thank you to all the partners who were with us and who allowed us to create this great event”.

Next stop already set for April 24th in the city of Vercelli.