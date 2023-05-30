ANGI, the association of young Italian entrepreneurs, has announced the launch of the Piedmont Innovation Road Show in collaboration with the European Parliament Offices in Italy, the Piedmont Region and the CSI Piedmont. A path that aims to enhance skills, to disseminate digital issues, to create connections between the various stakeholders in the world of innovation and to support the ecosystem of businesses and the Piedmont area by connecting it with the best excellence and best practices of the country’s ecosystem. The first appointment is scheduled for May 31 in Alessandria in the Sala del Consiglio, Palazzo Comunale from 2 pm. The initiative has received the high patronage of the municipality of Alessandria. Among those present: Giorgio Abonante Mayor of Alessandria, Fabrizio Spada, Head of Institutional Relations Offices of the European Parliament in Italy, Anna Cavallo, Head of the CSI-Piedmont Digital Transformation Department, the Pro-Rector Prof. Roberto Barbato University of Eastern Piedmont, Prof. Egidio Rangone, member of the Board of Directors of the Cassa di Risparmio di Alessandria Foundation. Coordinators: Gabriele Ferrieri, President of ANGI, and Francesco Paolo, DG ANGI.